UI VC launches mathematics solution song

Vice Chancellor University of Ibadan, Prof. Idowu Olayinka on Friday launched the mathematics solution song (MATMUSIC) composed by Dr. Akin Salami of the Early Child Education Department.

Olayinka while speaking on the innovative project of using songs to simplify mathematics said innovative tools must be adopted to enhance learning outcomes.

He challenged other researchers to discover new ways of enhancing learning by making learning interesting for positive learning outcomes.

“He has come up with this innovative way to teach mathematics through music and I believe there is another possibility to teach medicine through music just to make learning interesting for the learners with the efforts the doctor, instructor or lecturer is putting into it will make learning much more possible.”

In his remarks, the Researcher of the MatMusicproject, Dr. Ishola Akindele Salami, said the idea of MATMUSIC was a product of his teaching experience at the University Staff School where he taught mathematics and realised that the students loved the course when he introduced music in passing across the formula and solution.

He said further that at least 20 schools in Oyo state were given 10 free audio and video CDs of the MATMusic and another 300 to those who attended free of charge.