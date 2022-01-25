UK abolishes COVID-19 testing for vaccinated travelers

The United Kingdom has announced plans to remove all COVID -19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated passengers entering England.

According to the UK government effective February 11, 2022 passengers entering England who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to book a Day-2 arrivals test.

A message from British Airways chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sean Doyle to its trade partners said: “ Today’s announcement provides a welcome boost to the travel industry and UK economy”.

He disclosed that finally, fully-vaccinated customers can start to book with confidence whether they are doing business, going on holiday or reuniting with friends and family without the additional costly and time-consuming burden of testing.

He said: “It sends a clear message to the rest of the world that global Britain is back in business.

“All passengers will still be required to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) prior to their arrival in England.

“For more than two months, the UK government has been relaxing its rules on COVID-19, thereby making air travel to be less cumbersome for many Nigerians and others.

“The country and many other European countries are focusing more on vaccination; a situation that is fast replacing quarantine and PCR tests that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) considers to be adding more travel burden on teeming passengers and one that has cut down air travel.

“Making the most extensive changes to its pandemic travel restrictions for several months, the government had late last year removed some countries and territories from its red list — South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, Namibia, Botswana among others.”