UK calls for investigation into Paris stadium chaos

The UK’s culture secretary has urged Uefa to formally investigate “deeply concerning” scenes which delayed the start of the Champions League final.

French police have been criticised for firing tear gas and pepper spray at some Liverpool fans waiting to get in to the stadium in Paris on Saturday.

Nadine Dorries said it was in everyone’s interest to “learn lessons”.

European football’s governing body Uefa has said it will “review these matters urgently”.

The French sports ministry said it had called a meeting with Uefa, the French Football Association, stadium officials and police on Monday to “draw lessons” from the event.

