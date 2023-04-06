UK court denied Ekweremadu, wife bail, couple remanded

A London court had ordered the continued remand of former Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, over the controversy surrounding their alleged involvement in organ harvesting in London.

The court directed that Ekweremadu and his wife remain in the custody of the country’s police department until August 4, 2022, after denying them bail a second time.

The trial

Ekweremadu and his wife were arraigned at the Westminster Magistrate’s Court for alleged organ harvesting, following their arrest for importing a Nigerian, David Ukpo, into the UK.

But, addressing the court through his lawyer, Gavin Irwin, the former Nigerian Deputy Senate President denied any form of exploitation in the matter.

“We deny that there was exploitation or intent to do so,” Irwin told the court.

