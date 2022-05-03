UK firm, others move to rescue Nigeria from unemployment, medical tourism 

Development – driven intervention plans were unveiled in Abuja Tuesday by HP Kapital LTD, a United Kingdom (UK)-based firm and FHT Ventures Plc on empowerment of 70 million youth in Nigeria and stoppage of medical tourism abroad by Nigerians.

Addressing a world press conference on the plans, the Group Chairman of HP Kapital Uk, Mr Nandishwar Kaushal, said the sum of $500million (N3billion) has been sourced from World Bank and other global development institutions as take off fund.

He said the entire plan was all about rebuilding Nigeria by making necessary interventions in critical areas of youth unemployment and medical tourism abroad by Nigerians challenged in one way or the other by ill health.

“Nigeria for several years now, has not been fully supported the way it deserves, particularly in the area of youth empowerment or engagement and world class medical centres where any form of health challenge can be diagonistically and clinically attended to.

“In addressing the challenges in the two areas mentioned , hectares of land have been secured in Abuja , Lagos , Bauchi , Enugu and Niger States for establishment of World Class Hospitals and Tertiary Institutions with technology and skills – driven curriculum.

“The Hospitals in plan, will be anchored on self – sustainability in terms of electricity supply and operationally holistic in terms of medical and health vare service delivery with inclusion of Natural Herbal Medicine .

“For the teeming unemployed youth in the country , empowerment programmes in the areas of Agriculture , Information and Communication Technology (ICT) etc, will be carried out of which projected 10million youth will entrepreneurs and 60million others, gainfully empowered or engaged.

“The intervention plan will also help government at various levels to practically address the 20 million housing deficit in the country with building of affordable houses for the needy,” he said.

Making further explanations on the intervention plans, the Chairman of FHT Ventures, Prince Olubunmi Faboro, said required collaborations with relevant government agencies have been made.

“Relevant government agencies have been contacted and keyed into the plans,” he said.

Disclosing the level of such collaborations, Hon Osita Opara, a chaterred broker and projects coordinator for the intervention plans, said 18 hectares of land in Guzape, Abuja, have been secured for world class hospital, 13 hectares of land in Guzape extension have been secured for hotels malls and offices.

Others are 30 hectares of land in Lagos, 1.7 hectares of land in Central Business District Abuja for building of 22 Storey structure with residential, hotel and office compartments etc .

“No issue with land allocations as far as the planned intervention projects are concerned,” he said.

The President of Youth Coalition in Nigeria, Ambassador Abdulmumini Ibrahim, was at the world press conference on behalf of 70 million Nigerian Youth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

