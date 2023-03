The United Kingdom (UK) has issued practicing licenses to 162 Nigerian-trained doctors.

This was revealed in the register of the General Medical Council (GMC) of the UK via its website.

The GMC is a public body that maintains the official register of medical practitioners within the UK.

The number of Nigerian-trained doctors practising in the UK rose from 10,824 to 10,986.

This implies that at least three Nigerian-trained doctors were licensed per day from February 2 to March 15, 2023.

