UK Prime Minister Truss appoints Nigeria’s Kemi Badenoch cabinet member 

The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has appointed British -Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch, as a member of her newly reshuffled cabinet.

Truss appointed Badenoch on Tuesday as the new Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade.

The appointment was disclosed via a tweet on the verified Twitter handle of the UK Prime Minister, @10DowningStreet.

“Kemi Badenoch MP @KemiBadenoch has been appointed Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade @TradeGovUK,” the tweet read.

Badenoch, who also took to her verified Twitter handle, expressed her delight over the appointment.

She tweeted: “Delighted to start my new job at @tradegovuk! Looking forward to unleashing Global Britain’s full potential so we can create more jobs, more growth and more opportunity across the UK.”

Kemi Badenoch had previously served as the Minister of State for Local Government, Faith and Communities, and Minister of State for Equalities.

Badenoch, who also contested for the position of the Conservative Party leader, was knocked out of the race to become the new Prime Minister by Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, and the eventual winner, Truss.

Truss, a foreign minister under Boris Johnson, was named the British Prime Minister on Monday after winning the votes of the Conservative Party members.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

