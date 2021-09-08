UK to partner Nasarawa govt on agricultural devt



The British government, Wednesday, said it would partner Nasarawa state government on agriculture and infrastructure development to improve economic development of the State.

The British High commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, disclosed this when she paid a two-day official visit to Nasarawa state government.

She said the visit was a follow-up to the visit by state government to British High Commission in Abuja.



Laing said because of the rich mineral potential in Nasarawa state, the British government was willing to partner the state to develope the sector as well as to improve living conditions of people of the state.



The British High Commissioner also lauded governor Abdullahi Sule for the construction of Keffi- Abuja road to ease gridlock on the highway.



According to the High commissioner, she was impressed with the presentation on the achievements of the government in the areas of security, agricultural, transportation system and decongestion of the traffic in Mararaba, Karu local government area.



Responding, governor Sule said Nasarawa state was committed to transforming the economy of the state, create wealth and job opportunities for its people.

He said the UK government’s collaboration in the areas of agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure and education will bring development to the state.



Sule further applauded the British government for its extensive effort in contributing to Nigeria and its people.