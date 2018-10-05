Ukeje loses 4th term bid to remain in House of Reps

Hon Nnenna Ukeje has failed in her bid to clinch the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for her fourth term in the House of Representatives.

Ukeje, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, was stopped by businessman, Chief Chima Anyanso, who defeated her to pick the party’s Bende Federal Constituency ticket.

The result announced by the Returning Officer, Hon. Sam Ejekwu, showed that Chief Anyanso polled 82 votes against 70 secured by Ukeje, while Paul Chikezie Mba polled 6 delegate votes.

Bringing the rear was Prince Chima Onyegbu who got 3 votes while Nwokocha Chidiebere received no vote.

Ukeje, in the magnanimity congratulated the winner, Chief Anyanso Anyanso and wished him victory during the main election.

“The election is transparent, peaceful and fair.

I am so happy for the way it played out.

Democracy is supposed to emanate from the people and that has just happened.

“I have served my people for 12 years and they have seen a fine young man in Chima and feel otherwise.

I therefore congratulate Chima for this victory and enjoin him to continue from where i stopped.

I am a proud member of PDP and will not jettison my party.

Democracy has played out.” Also, Chief Sam Onuigbo, a member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has won the PDP ticket.

In a keenly contested primary election, Onuigbo polled 117 votes to emerge the winner, while his opponents Ijeoma Wada- got 30, Emeka Inyama received 49, Adaku Uwaoma secured 16, John k.

Nwadinobi, collected 90, Ubani Gospel polled 37, even as Kingsley Megwara got 16, and Longman Nwachukwu 3 votes respectively.

Also, the immediate past Commissioner for Agriculture in Abia State, Rt. Hon. Uzo Azubuike, has won the 2019 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the Aba North/South Federal Constituency.

Azubuike a former member of the House of Representatives polled a total of 178 votes to defeat Blessing Nwagba who polled 94 votes.

Two votes were voided.

