Ukraine crisis: Trump hails Putin, lashes Biden

Former US President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin’s orders to send troops into Ukraine “genius”.

Appearing on a right-wing radio show, Trump was asked about President Biden’s response to Putin’s sending military forces into Ukraine.

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius,” Trump said.

“Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine – of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. So, Putin is now saying, ‘It’s independent,’ a large section of Ukraine.

“I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s strongest peace force … We could use that on our southern border”.

The Republican former president continued to praise Putin later on, while disparaging his successor.

“You gotta say that’s pretty savvy. And you know what the response was from Biden? There was no response.”

(BBC)