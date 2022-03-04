Ukraine: Delay in airport charges may slow evacuation of Nigerians

Plans by the federal government to evacuate Nigerians who had fled Ukraine following the Russia invasion could experience hiccups as a result of logistics challenges in the Polish capital, Warsaw and the Romanian capital Bucharest where the flights will originate.

Two carriers, Max Air and Air Peace were contacted to ferry home the country’s citizens who have found their ways out of Ukraine into neighbouring countries.

The challenges may arise from shoddy logistics arrangements arising from delays in the payment of necessary fees and charges to the host countries and airport ground handling operations among others or the need for crew to take a rest before the return journey should the airlines have only a set of crew onboard the planes.

On Thursday, Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace spokesman Stanley Olisa, confirmed that the airline had deployed its aircraft to evacuate Nigerians who are stranded in European countries, the aircraft departed Nigeria at 2:20am Thursday, March 3, 2022, for Warsaw, Poland, he said.

According to him, “This is the first batch of Nigerians to be evacuated since the war broke out. It would be recalled that the Federal Government engaged Air Peace and another airline to evacuate over 2,000 Nigerian nationals from neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.’’

Asked how many set of crew were on the plane, Stanley simply said Air Peace complied with international standard for the flight operation, affirming that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the aircraft would arrive Abuja airport at the early hour of today, Friday, from Poland saying ‘’the last time I checked this afternoon, Wednesday, the aircraft is on ground at the airport.’’

An official of Max Air, Shehu Wada also confirmed that the airline’s aircraft is at Bucharest and will return with the first sets of evacuees on Thursday should there be no logistics challenges.