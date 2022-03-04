Ukraine: Embassy gives condition to Nigerian volunteer fighters

As hundreds of Nigerians continue to show their readiness to be volunteer fighters for Ukranian government against the Russian invasion, the Ukraine Embassy in Abuja, has announced the conditions for Nigerians who want to be part of Ukranian forces to fight against the Russian invasion.

In an interview with Journalists on Thursday, the Second Secretary at the Ukrainian Embassy to Nigeria, Bohdan Soltys, confirmed that Nigerians who are willing to travel to Ukraine to fight Russian forces must be willing to provide $1,000 for ticket and visa.

“It is normal practice when people want to volunteer and join the army of another country. It is a normal international practice. Of course, for us, it is an expression of support which we really appreciate. For now, no one has gone. We have received hundreds of applications from people who said they are willing. We have sent lists to the government but I cannot tell you what will happen next.

On why $1,000 was being demanded from Nigerian volunteers, the Ukrainian diplomat said, “Yes, $1,000. That is what I paid the last time I visited Ukraine.”

“In this particular case, you cannot fly to Ukraine. The only way you can fly is to countries that border Ukraine. All these countries are part of the EU and Nigerians will need visas to visit these countries. So, it is a big obstacle. You cannot fly directly to Ukraine. You will have to go to Poland or Hungary,” Soltys said.