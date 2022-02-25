Ukraine: Evacuate stranded Nigerians now – Ohanaeze tells FG

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide Thursday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently rescue Nigerians trapped in Ukraine.

A statement by the President General of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said that Nigerians in Ukraine who are mainly students and those in medical tourism are stranded.

The statement reads, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, as a result of the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine and subsequent Russian military invasion in Ukraine, to facilitate the evacuation exercise of over 3500 Nigerians mainly Igbo, who are stranded in Ukraine.

” From the reports available to us through the Ohanaeze Ukraine chapter and Nigerian community leadership, there is a lot of Nigerians, especially students, medical tourists, and others who are trapped, stranded in Ukraine and deserves to be evacuated from the crisis-ridden country before the war escalates”.

“The federal government should take responsibility for their safety and security and evacuate them immediately.

” Nigerian Government should establish contact with her Foreign mission and Embassy in Kyiv to facilitate the process of making it easier for the evacuation exercise of Nigerians from Ukraine back to Nigeria, as attempts to reach out to the Nigeria Diaspora commission office is yet to yield adequate results, as Federal Government invention is needed now”.

“We cannot afford to lose any Nigerian to the current Russian military invasion of Ukraine, the highest number of Nigerians schooling in Europe are in Ukraine, it’s surprising that Presidency has been quiet now the nations of the world have condemned the actions of Russian President, we are sending out this urgent message to President Buhari to rescue stranded Nigerians, who are mostly Igbo in Ukraine before they are consumed by Russian War”.