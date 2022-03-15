Ukraine firepower kills 13,500 Russian troops, destroy war tanks

Vladimir Putin could only have ten days to win the war in Ukraine before his forces buckle, defence experts have claimed.

The Russian tyrant expected a quick victory when he ordered the invasion on February 23 but his forces have encountered fierce resistance, with 150 Kremlin troops killed overnight in Mariupol.

The invasion has seen Russian pilots blasted out of the sky, tanks ambushed and videos of sobbing showing soldiers after surrendering to the Ukrainians.

Ukraine claims to have killed around 13,500 Russian troops and destroyed a large amount of equipment.

The country’s President President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed overnight that “hundreds” of Russian helicopters and tanks had been destroyed in the fighting.

Among the dead are at least 12 top commanders, including three generals, with the latest killed a top spy commander.

Now both a senior UK defence source and the former commander of US forces say the game could soon be up for Russia.

“Ukraine has Russia on the run,” the source told the Daily Mail.

“It is running out of manpower and running out of energy. As long as we keep pressing they’ve got ten to 14 days before reaching their culminating point

“That’s when the strength of Ukraine’s resistance should become greater than Russia’s attacking force.”troops