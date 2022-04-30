Ukraine invasion: 2 Russian tanks sink as Putin loses 23, 000 troops

It was dramatic moment when two Russian tanks were obliterated in a drone strike as Vladimir Putin loses more than 23,000 troops.

Striking footage showed the devastation caused by the strike from what was believed to be Ukraine’s 503rd Naval Infantry Battalion.

In the clip the drone hangs in the air as it appears to eye up its Russian targets – understood to be Kurganets-25 tanks.

It then drops the bombs, plummeting towards the oblivious war machine before a strike rips apart the tank in a massive inferno.

It is unclear where the attack took place.

The humiliating scenes come as Putin’s troop losses now amount to more than 23,200, Kyiv independent reports.

According to the figures, Moscow has also lost more than 1,000 tanks and 190 planes.

Earlier this week, Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace estimated some 15,000 Russian troops have been killed.

He told MPs more than 2,000 of Putin’s armoured vehicles have also been destroyed or captured.

