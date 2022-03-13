Ukraine invasion: Russian forces kill American Journalist, strike 35 others dead

Renaud, a filmmaker and former contributor to The New York Times, was fatally shot by Russian forces in Irpin, according to officials.

According to the reports, Russian troops opened fire on a car with foreign journalists leading to the death of award-winning documentary filmmaker and injuring another.

A Russian missile attack on a large Ukrainian military facility near the border with NATO member Poland on Sunday killed 35 people and wounded 134, a Ukrainian official said.

Ukraine said foreign military instructors have previously worked at the base, but a NATO official said there were no personnel from the alliance at the base.

It was not immediately clear whether any non-NATO states might have representatives there.

Regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the Yavoriv International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, adding that some were intercepted before they hit.

At least 35 people were killed and 134 wounded, he said.

Reuters was not able to verify his statement.