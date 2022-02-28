Ukraine invasion: UEFA to throw Victor Moses’ Spartak Moscow out of  Europa League 

Europe’s football governing body, UEFA, is planning to remove former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses’ Russian club Spartak Moscow from this season’s Europa League following the invasion of Ukraine.

Spartak Moscow have been drawn to play German side RB Leipzig in the last 16, with the reverse tie billed for March 17.

No official confirmation has been made by UEFA.

Discussions are ongoing about whether Leipzig will get a bye through to the quarter-finals, or if another team will be re-instated to play them.

Commenting on the development, Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff in a statement said: “We continue to be in close contact with the associations and have complete confidence in UEFA and their decision. We assume the games will be cancelled.”

Spartak Moscow qualified to the knockout stages after winning Group C.