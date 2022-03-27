Ukraine invasion: Vodka producer dares Russian troops, donates proceeds to refugees

A company that produces Atomik – a vodka made in Chernobyl’s exclusion zone – is releasing two more premium drinks and donating profits to Ukraine’s refugees.

The move comes as Russian troops occupy the land where the fruit is grown and harvested to make the drinks.

Scientists who set up the Atomik project have studied crops grown in the Chernobyl exclusion zone for 30 years.

Their work has enabled people living on contaminated land to distil slightly radioactive fruit down to a spirit that is no more radioactive than any other.