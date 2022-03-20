Ukraine: NIDCOM begins trauma counseling for returnees

In a bid to help assist young Nigerian students, most of whom are still traumatised by the war experience in Ukraine, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has commenced trauma counseling support therapy for returnees.

A post by the commission’s Spokesperson, AbdulRahman Balogun, Sunday in Abuja, read: “Are you one of those recently returning from Ukraine? Are you interested in trauma Counseling Support Therapy for Returnees from Ukraine? If yes, pls click https://nidcom.gov.ng/returnees-trauma-counseling/

The NIDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had earlier advocated the need for post traumatic therapy for the Ukrainian evacuees.

Dabiri-Erewa while playing host to the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), Friday, expressed the readiness of the Commission to work with the leadership of ASSP to help counsel the young students.

This is as she pledged to connect the organisation with other Diaspora bodies worldwide and encouraged everyone to join hands together in matters concerning safety and standards.

Over 1,000 Nigerians, many of them students, have been evacuated from Ukraine to Nigeria by the federal government.

On his part, the ASSP President, Mr Shehu Kabir, said the organisation was willing to volunteer in reintegrating Nigerians returnees since they also have a department in behavioural and mental health.

He said the organisation was bringing value to NIDCOM, stressing that the Nigerian resources in the Diaspora could be pulled back.

ASSP is a global association of occupational safety and health professionals, which was founded on March 25, 1911, and has since spread to over 80 countries though the Nigerian Chapter was formed on June 3, 2007.