Ukraine opens entry to foreign volunteers as White House rules out no-fly zone



As the war between Ukraine and Russia continues to intensify, Ukraine’s President, Volodymr Zelensky, has opened entry for foreign volunteer fighters to come in and fight on the side of the country.

Blueprint reports that Ukraine’s president has signed a decree temporarily lifting the requirement for entry visas for any foreigner willing to join Ukraine’s international defence legion and fight on Ukraine’s side against invading Russian troops.

Zelensky’s decree took effect on Tuesday and would remain in effect as long as martial law was in place.

The President had also said prisoners with military experience willing to fight the Russians would be released.

Zelensky said this during a speech in the country’s capital Kyiv, as a Ukrainian delegation and Russian representatives met for peace talks at the Belarusian border.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters that implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be a step towards sending US troops to fight Russia.

“A no-fly zone would require implementation,” she said, adding it would require “deploying US military to enforce, which would be … potentially a direct conflict, and potentially a war with Russia, which is something we are not planning to be a part of.”