Ukraine-Russia war: FG sends flights, approves $8.5m to evacuate Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of $8.5 million for the evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, said the approval was given at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Wednesday.

The minister said AirPeace and Max Air airlines have been selected to provide three aircraft to facilitate the evacuation of Nigerians.

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since last week over the latter’s decision to join NATO.

About 5,000 Nigerian students have been affected by the ongoing war in Eastern European countries.

Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, had said the Federal Government would commence the evacuation of stranded Nigerians from Ukraine from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has confirmed that the federal government is working round the clock to ensure the safe return of Nigerian students and other citizens caught up in the war in Ukraine.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Wednesday, signed by the Deputy Director of Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, the minister stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate evacuation of Nigerians from the conflict areas and has directed the ministry to work with all relevant agencies to ensure this is done quickly and expeditiously.

The minister added that relevant agencies under the ministry, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons 0(NAPTIP) have been directed to work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure smooth evacuation.

NEMA is the leading the evacuation process, while the Ministry is providing the coordination and necessary support.