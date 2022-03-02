Ukraine-Russia war: FG sends flights to evacuate stranded Nigerians



The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has confirmed that the Federal Government is working round the clock to ensure the safe return of Nigerian students and other citizens caught up in the war in Ukraine.

According to a Statement issued by the Ministry Wednesday, and signed by the Deputy Director of Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, the Minister stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate evacuation of Nigerians from the conflict areas and has directed the Ministry to work with all relevant agencies to ensure this is done quickly and expeditiously.

The Minister added that relevant agencies under the Ministry, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have been directed to work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure smooth evacuation.

NEMA is the leading the evacuation process, while the Ministry is providing the coordination and necessary support.

She urged parents to remain calm as the Federal Government is doing all it can to ensure that Nigerians are returned in safety and dignity as soon as possible.

She confirmed that three flights are leaving Abuja for Romania, Hungary and Poland for this purpose on Wednesday 2nd March, while other flights will be arranged as the situation progresses.

She called on all Nigerians in Ukraine to be guided by the advisories regularly issued by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs at all times.