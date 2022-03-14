Ukraine war: Pope Francis fires warning shot at Putin as Russian troops cause more havoc

Pope Francis has issued his toughest condemnation yet of the invasion of Ukraine on Sunday, saying the “unacceptable armed aggression” and “massacre” must stop.

Pope France has not used the word ” Russia ” in his condemnations of the war since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on February 24.

But the pontiff’s choice of words appears to increasingly take aim at Putin and reject Moscow’s justifications for the invasion.

Speaking during his Sunday blessing, he said: “Faced with the barbarity of killing of children, of innocents and unarmed civilians, no strategic reasons can hold up.”

Moscow claims its invasion is designed not to occupy territory but to demilitarise and “de-Nazify” its neighbour.

The nation has also denied targeting civilian areas.

He called Ukraine’s besieged port of Mariupol a “martyred city” and again appealed for “truly secure humanitarian corridors” to allow residents to evacuate.

Russia bombed a maternity hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday.

Ukraine said pregnant women were among those hurt.

Moscow said the hospital was no longer functioning and had been occupied by Ukrainian fighters.

But Pope Francis seemed particularly sombre during his recent address.

After an unusually brief greeting to groups in the square, he left the window on the top floor of the Apostolic Palace and returned to the papal library.

Russia calls its action a “special military operation”.

Last Sunday Pope Francis implicitly rejected that term, saying it could not be considered “just a military operation”.

But instead, he said it was a war that had unleashed “rivers of blood and tears”.