Ukraine war: Russia has lost up to 30, 000 Soldiers – Official 

Russia has now lost a total of 30,000 soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s disastrous war in Ukraine.

As the chaotic invasion has caused devastating losses for Russia, Putin has been warned to bring his troops back home or “risk more orphans”.

The Russian leader has now lost 30,000 troops, 207 planes and 174 helicopters in the war, according to Ukrainian officials.

Russian troops suffered significant losses in the past 24 hours on the Avdiivka and Kryvyi Rih fronts, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Footage released recently showed British and US volunteer soldiers blowing up a Russian tank with a rocket launcher.

While earlier this week, another video showed a Russian tank erupting into a fireball after a Ukrainian kamikaze drone smashed into it.

It comes as a veteran legislator issued an appeal to Putin to bring back his troops amid growing Russian protests about the war.

Speaking during a regional assembly in the Primorsky region, Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

