Ukraine: Why FG postponed evacuation of Nigerians – Official 

The federal government has said an Air Peace charter flight scheduled to evacuate Nigerians fleeing Ukraine from Poland on Thursday has been postponed.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs official, Bolaji Akinremi, disclosed that the flight was postponed to Friday March 4, 2022, due to a delay in preparing passengers for the check-in process.

He said: “The reality is that the flight has been rescheduled to tomorrow the main reason is the delay in doing the checking because they have to gather them together from different hotels.

“By the time we will be ready after the checking in, the crew that has been waiting for us since 9 am have overshot the hour they should have waited because they have a duty hour which has been allocated to them and they had waited from 9 am till 2 pm that means they have already waited for five hours.

“The challenges may arise from shoddy logistics arrangements arising from delays in the payment of necessary fees and charges to the host countries and airport ground handling operations among others or the need for crew to take a rest before the return journey should the airlines have only a set of crew onboard the planes.”

On Thursday, Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace spokesman Stanley Olisa, confirmed that the airline had deployed its aircraft to evacuate Nigerians who are stranded in European countries.

“The aircraft departed Nigeria at 2:20am Thursday, March 3, 2022, for Warsaw, Poland,” he said.

According to him, “This is the first batch of Nigerians to be evacuated since the war broke out. It would be recalled that the Federal Government engaged Air Peace and another airline to evacuate over 2,000 Nigerian nationals from neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.’’