Ukrainian troops kill fourth Russian Military General

Ukrainian officials say they have killed a fourth Russian general in a sign that Moscow’s commanders are increasingly being forced to lead from the front.

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor at Kyiv’s interior ministry, claimed on Telegram that Ukrainian forces killed Russian Major General Oleg Mityaev during intense fighting on the outskirts of the south-eastern city of Mariupol.

The BBC cannot independently verify this claim and Moscow has yet to comment on reports of his death.

Gerashchenko wrote that Mityaev was the commander of the 150th motorized rifle division and posted a photo of what he said was the dead officer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also reported the death of another Russian general during his nightly address from Kyiv, but didn’t name him.

Russia is believed to have about 20 Major Generals in Ukraine leading the invasion.