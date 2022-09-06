Umahi approves severance allowance for ex-LG excos in Ebonyi 

Governor David Umahi Monday gave approval for the payment of severance allowances to all past chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors from 2015.

The governor disclosed this, Monday, while performing the opening ceremony of a two-week training workshop for the present and immediate past chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors and others at the Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.

The training workshop on agriculture was organised by the state government and facilitated by the International Skills Acquisition Centre (ISAC) and CSS Farm Ltd, Abuja.

The training sessions are billed to kick off in Abuja, Saturday.

Speaking, the governor urged participants to take the training seriously in order to get the full benefit for their personal gains and that of the state in general.

Maintaining that politics is not a vocation, Governor Umahi stressed that one businessman built up in the state was worth more than 100 politicians.

While stressing his dream to leave all those who served with him with sustainable occupations and vocations after office, Umahi announced payment of severance allowances to the past leaders.

“My EXCO members will also go there, because I am also planning an exit package for them.

“I don’t want to see anybody that worked with me from 2015 to still be looking for what to eat after my exit.

“I have directed that all the severance allowances of past councillors, chairmen and vice chairmen should be processed, and before the end of this month, they will be paid, from 2015,” he said.

In an opening remark, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, Chief Donatus Njoku, appreciated the governor for equipping Ebonyians with skills for sustainable economic development through the various trainings and capacity building.



