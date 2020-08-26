Umahi charges stakeholders to take over security in their communities

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has called on stakeholders to take over the security of their communities.

Umahi disclosed this in an enlarged security meeting with Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association leadership in Ebonyi state.

The governor who briefed journalists through his deputy, Barrister Kelechi Igwe after the meeting issued an order to arrest any under aged cattle rearers seen in the state.

Reading a communiqué signed by participants of the meeting, he raised a concern on levels of clashes and rape cases witnessed in the state.

He said, “We looked at very serious issues that bother on security in the state and those issues after looking at them, we arrived at very far reaching decisions. Among the issues we looked at is the killings of members of Myeitti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Ebonyi state, the rape cases that was reported by community leaders, in some cases the Development Centre Coordinators and some council Chairmen in Ebonyi state, the destruction of our farmlands and the attacks of some communities by some persons suspected to be Myeitti Allah.

“We arrived at this communiqué that henceforth, members of Myeitti Allah and their leaders must take responsibilities of any destruction of farm, crops ,properties including any attack on any community in Ebonyi state. Rape cases are not exempted from this. They must produce within seven days for arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of such dastardly act from among their members.

“Community leaders and traditional rulers, Development Centre Coordinators, Local Government Council Chairmen and our political offices holders must take responsibilities and produce killer armed herdsmen for arrest and prosecution within seven days.

“Henceforth, herders must reside in the communities where they graze their cattle.

“The various communities are by this meeting empower to arrest and hand over to the police any under-aged cattle rearer grazing within their communities and the Chief herder who is a custodian of such under aged person should be prosecuted by the police in accordance with the police by our law”. He said.