Umahi commissions COVID-19 treatment centre, discharges 86 patients

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state Monday said his government has so far discharged a total of 86 coronavirus patients from the 182 who tested positive, and no death recorded.

Umahi disclosed this in Abakaliki during the official commissioning of Elinwovu General Hospital which he said would be converted to a coronavirus centre, assuring that he would continue to protect the people.

He noted that the state has more number of positive cases because it conducts more tests in the South-east and South-south zones.

The governor directed that similar work be carried out immediately at both Ikwo and Onicha general hospitals.

Umahi said the centre is fully equipped with modern facilities in accordance with the NCDC specifications, adding all the general hospitals in the state would receive similar attention.

He noted that people have been asking him to construct their roads and put some projects in their communities but should know that what the whole world is being ravaged by coronavirus and must be addressed as a matter of priority.

“My priority now is to pay workers’ salaries, provide health care and security. Other projects should wait until we come out of this pandemic.”