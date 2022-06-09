Umahi congratulates Tinubu, pledges support 

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state Thursday pledged total support to Alhaji Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi, who aspired for the same position but lost in the just concluded primary election congratulated Tinubu and promised that the APC Ebonyi chapter would support his ambition.

The governor stated this in a congratulatory message he personally signed.

The statement reads: “I, David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, the Governor of Ebonyi State, heartily congratulate the presidential candidate of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on your overwhelming victory in the just concluded presidential primary election.

“Let me assure you that the Ebonyi state chapter of APC and I will support you and all the candidates of our party in the 2023 general elections.

“Let me equally commend all aspirants and the APC National Working Committee for the smooth conduct of a fair presidential primary election.

“I encourage the leaders and members of our party to come together to support the party for a victorious journey in the 2023 election.”

