Umahi doles out N95m empowerment to former appointees, 30 others

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state Thursday empowered 10 of his former Exco members, 30 workers to the tune of N95 million.

The Exco members were given N5 million each while the other 30 who were civil servants were given N1.5 million each.

The empowerment programme was done at the old exco Chamber, Government House Abakaliki, capital city of the state.

Governor Umahi while disbursing empowerment cheques to the benefitiaries, said it was an attempt to making millionaiers in the state.

And further charged them to show result from the next six month or risk losing the empowerment.

He said, “I want to encourage those who have gotten our cheques, the cheques are not free, I want to believe that Human capital and the SSG must produce the affidavit sworn by these people.

Within six months we would have to examine what you have done with the money that’s 30 of you, and if you cannot give us valid evidence because you had indicated you business plans to us, then we will have to do everything possible to recover the money.

“We are doing everything possible to see how we can get some of our people to do things with their hands because that is the only way this state can grow. It can’t grow through politics, it can only by all of us committing ourselves to working hard and then establish small business and employ others.

“You never can tell how this little seed of 1.5 million naira can change the narratives of some of you.

“My former Exco members, I can’t bring back everybody into Exco, even though I discovered that Ebonyi people likes alert without doing anything but my idea is that we make Exco very slim and then who we know may not make it we fine a way to engage them and if we are doing a form of assistance for the development of our estate we will treat them equal in our program”, he said.