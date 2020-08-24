Umahi empowers traders, SMEs, others with N119m in Ebonyi

Ebonyi state government has approved the sum of One hundred and nineteen million naira (119,000,000) to empower small and medium enterprise owners, the industrial clusters and traders in the International market, Abakaliki.

The empowerment is aimed toward helping them grow their business.

Commissioner for Human Capital development and Monitoring Mrs. Ann Aligwe disclosed this to journalists on the humanitarian activities of the state government.

She said that the governor has plan to make not fewer than sixty thousand Ebonyians millionaires through his empowerment program before the end of his administration comes 2023.

,Mrs Aligwe said that 39 persons would be raise to be importing and exporting goods in the state

She said, ” Our Governor Engr. David Umahi targets to make 60,000 Ebonyians millionaires through our state empowerment Program “.

“We will be rasing importers and exporters .by February next year. The importers and exporters Program, 3 persons per local government will be selected and send to China, Turkey and Dubia to import materials to Ebonyi state because of the international airport and market.

“Last week the governor approved One Hundred and Thirty Million Naira (N130,000,000) to 130 Ebonyians under SA SMEs office .

“The governor also approved another One Hundred and Thirty Million Naira (N130,000,000) for the Commissioner for Commence and Industry to disburse.

” Also another One Hundred and Thirty Million Naira (N130,000,000) was approved by the governor for the Office of business development which the commissioner will also disburse.

“Also the Commissioner for Market development will also disburse Two Hundred Million ((N200,000,000) for the market women. All this money has been giving to them for disbursement.

“Under my ministry, the governor approved Four Hundred and Fifty Million (450000000), to be giving to the three industrial clusters in the three senatorial zone. One Hundred and Fifty Million (N150000000) each.