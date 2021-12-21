Umahi flags off of Covid-19 vaccination in Ebonyi

Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi state Monday flagged-off administration of COVID-19 vaccination of Ebonyians and other residents in the state.

Flagging off the campaign at the Christian Ecumenical Centre Abakaliki, Governor Umahi encouraged them to freely take the vaccines as they are effective and free of side effects.

He called on staff of the State Ministry of Health and Local Government Chairmen to step up efforts to ensure that the State reaches its landmark target in vaccine administration.

“We will work with the Local Government Chairmen so that if it is possible we will go house to house to administer the vaccines, we are almost the last, we have always come first in financial transparency and others, the Ministry of Health will have no holiday, they will have to move from house to house.

“May I with total gratitude to God flag off massive, total and dedicated vaccination of all Ebonyians that are above 18 years in Jesus name, amen.”

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike commended Governor David Nweze Umahi for his efforts at protecting Ebonyians from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today we want to thank God because at the end of every tunnel, there is a light and the invention of COVID-19 vaccine is like the light at the end of the tunnel.

He announced that though the Vaccination target for Ebonyi State is over One hundred thousand, about 94 thousand persons have been administered the vaccine so far.

Dr. Umezurike expressed hope that the flag-off of the massive administration of the vaccines would scale up the coverage and attain the target status.

He encouraged Ebonyians to subscribe to the vaccines as they are effective and devoid of side effects.

“We are saying that COVID-19 is the disease of the white men, it is not true, we are saying that COVID-19 is for the rich, it is not true, the truth is that COVID-19 is real and the vaccine is real and effective.

The Commissioner assured of the availability of the Frontline health workers to ensure seamless administration of the vaccines on Ebonyians.

In a goodwill message, the representative of the World Health Organization, the Development Partner congratulated Ebonyi State on the efforts made to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

She assured that the WHO would continue to assist the State Government to achieve health immunity in COVID-19 containment.

