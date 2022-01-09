Umahi has delivered democratic dividends to Ebonyians – Council boss

The Chairman of Afikpo North local government area (LGA) of Ebonyi state, Barr. Oby Oko Enyim, has said that history will be kind to the state governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, for delivering dividends of democracy to Ebonyians, especially Afikpo North LGA.



In a chat with Blueprint on Sunday, Obiageri said that, unlike his predecessors, Umahi ensured equal distribution of projects in all the 13 LGAs of the state, adding that Afikpo North can now boast of development as a result of ongoing and completed projects by the present administration.



She said: “The emergence of Engr. Dr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, as Governor of Ebonyi State in 2015 was not an accident of history; rather it was the inevitable consequence of history. Today, Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi state, which before now was a glorified village, has been totally transformed with flyovers, water fountains, street lights, concrete roads, the Ecumenical Centre, the shopping mall and so many other projects.

“Most interesting and commendable is that the 13 LGAs in the state have their own fair share of these projects; either completed or ongoing. Cases in point are the Ultramodern international airport and international stadium, the teaching hospital, the industrial cluster, etc

“In Afikpo North LGA, Governor Umahi’s landmark accomplishments speak volumes of his uncommon leadership genius as exemplified by his completed and ongoing projects in the area as follows: Dualization of Eke market-Amuro roundabout- Why Worry roundabout- Timber shade- Amasiri Road. This is the first ever dualized road in the history of Old Afikpo Division/Afikpo County Council.

“Construction of Amasiri/Okposi road with solid state of the art concrete pavement technology, Construction of Amasiri/Amangwu-Edda road with same solid concrete pavement technology, Construction of Ebonyi Hotels, Afikpo road/ NYSC orientation camp road with same solid concrete pavement technology, among other projects.

“On empowerment and human capacity building, Governor Umahi has appointed illustrious sons and daughters of Afikpo North into sensitive positions as Exco Members, Chairmen and members of Boards and Commissions, permanent secretaries, etc.”





She added: “Civil and public servants in Afikpo North also benefited from the CBN loan and other empowerment initiatives to establish a second address and diversify the frontiers of their income generation.

“Widows, women, indigent persons and the vulnerable of Afikpo North extraction are not left out as they too have been empowered in so many ways by Governor Umahi’s administration.

“Governor Umahi has equally given the women of Afikpo North a voice and massive opportunities to occupy elective and appointive positions more than previous administrations in the State. The records are there and they are impeccable.



“Governor Umahi has restored the status of Afikpo as the 2nd City in Ebonyi State after Abakaliki and the good people of Afikpo North LGA are happy for it.

“On benevolence, Governor Umahi always demonstrate his compassion for the downtrodden. At various times, His Excellency has settled the hospital bills of patients at Mater Hospital, Afikpo, running into several millions of naira. Some of these patients had stayed in Mater Hospital for over a year with nobody to bail them out.

“While we appreciate Governor Umahi for his goodness particularly towards Afikpo North LGA, we would not fail to commend the complementary role of Her Excellency, Deaconess Rachel Ogonna Umahi, the highly supportive wife of the Governor, in giving succour to Ebonyi women and the girl child under her legendary Family Succour and Upliftment Foundation which the good people of Afikpo North, particularly women are equally beneficiaries.

“It is also based on these laudable promotions of the greatest happiness of the greatest number of our people that Governor Umahi remains the number one politician and leader in Ebonyi State and the only one to support and to follow whether in thick or thin.”

