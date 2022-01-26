Umahi lifts ban on political aspirations in Ebonyi

Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, Wednesday, lifted ban on political aspiration and consultation for 2023 general elections in the state.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji in Abakaliki during a press briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

He noted that the governor expressed determination to consult widely within the state on where the governorship seat shall be zoned in the 2023 elections.

He however said the southern senatorial zone of the state would not be allowed to contest for the governorship position.

Orji said, “The Chairman-in-Council, that is, the governor announces his intension to lift ban on political consultations ahead of the 2023 elections and expressed determination to consult widely, especially with the House of Assembly, the executive council, the founding fathers, women organization, CAN and other relevant groups within the state with a view to getting opinions on where the governorship seat shall be zoned to.

“For the governorship seat, he made it clear that Ebonyi South, having benefitted from the principle of zoning, shall not be allowed to contest as his administration’s support shall be for Abakaliki bloc.”

The exco immediately kick-started the debate on where the governorship seat shall be zoned between North and Central zones.”