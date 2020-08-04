Umahi orders probe of immediate past LG boss

Ebonyi state Governor,Engineer David Umahi Tuesday ordered that the former chairman of Ivo local government Council, Mr Ogbonnaya Chukwu Ude, be probed on the use of fund meant for the construction of a bridge in Akaeze.

He gave the order while monitoring various projects embarked upon by his administration in Ebonyi south senatorial zones of the state.

While the governor explained that it was his responsibility to know what caretaker committee chairmen in the state were doing with the excess funds in their areas, he said he would continue to probe funds coming into the state local government system to ensure they were judiciously spent.

He however ordered the probe of the funds mapped out for the construction of a bridge in Akaeze that connects Abia state which was not judiciously put into use by former caretaker chairmen of Ivo local government.

“My mission here was for a bridge that connects Akaeze with Aba state. I was visibly angry there because I visited there at the time I visited the Esu bridge in Uburu, the one we almost completed and that one is a six span bridge will this Akaeze own is a 2 span bridge and I directed that the bride should be done and it should have been done within three months but the Council Chairman should did not do it. But I have directed for a probe on the funds that were allocated to that.

“Every month, they show me their allocations and after paying salaries and pensions, the funds that is available, they now see how they want to spend it and they said they want to spend it on the bridge. And of course, if I want to see what you want to do with fund, I will say go ahead and do it.

“The failure of the local government is my responsibility and so, I have the responsibility to know what they want to do with the excess funds and that’s my involvement in the local government funds and I will continue to do that. And so, I need to know where the money is,” he said.

