Umahi qualified to succeed Buhari – NGE

President of Nigeria Guide of Editors (NGE), Mallam Mustapha Isah, Saturday, said Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state is eminently qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Isah noted that Governor Umahi is a performer, who could use the little available to him to achieve great things.

Mr. Isah disclosed this during the inspection of governor Umahi’s projects by members of NGE at Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area.

The NGE was on a two-day working visit in the state.

He commended Umahi for embarking on legacy projects that would impact the socio-economic lives of the people, despite the meager resources of the state.

And further warned Nigerians against repeating the mistakes made in the previous elections, in 2023, saying, “this is the time for us to ask the right questions for us to get it right in 2023. So, all of us including the media should play a critical role in asking questions to the aspirants and maybe later, the candidates, otherwise, we are doomed.”

He said, “All of us are here and we have seen what he has done; and for a Governor to embark on this kind of project, it’s not easy and we should give kudos to such a Governor. I know what it takes to erect this type of bridge. I believe that when completed it’s going to open up this place to more economic activities.

“I understand that this road leads to Abia and Cross River states. We give kudos to the Governor. We have seen other projects he has done, I think he is finishing strong. And this project costs about N3 billion and it’s on direct labour, not through any contract. I’m sure if it were some other states, they will be quoting incredible figures.

“If you say you will create one million jobs if elected president of Nigeria, how many jobs have you created in your state? This is the time for us to ask the right questions for us to get it right in 2023.”



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

