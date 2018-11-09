Umahi suspends aide over illegal tax collection

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has indefinitely suspended his Special Assistant on transportation, Chief Peter Oba.

The governor who spoke through his Senior Special Adviser on internal security, Dr Kenneth Ugbala revealed that the suspended aid has defrauding the public through illegal taskforce created by him.

Disclosing this to newsmen on Wednesday during briefing of the outcome of Executive Council meeting, Ugbala alongside other Exco members, Commissioners for Justice and Attorney General and Project Monitoring, Uchechi Okah, said the suspension followed public outcry.

Ugbala said “the Council wish to notify the public about the indefinite suspension of the special assistant to the governor on transport, Mr. Peter Oba for constituting illegal taskforce and using the same taskforce to be causing problem for the state.

“There is a public outcry concerning him, members of the public are complaining that many times, they will park their vehicles just to go in to buy something and before they know, the vehicles number plates are being taken away and they will be demanded to pay money.

“This money in question does not go into government coffers. So, the persons collecting the money are not accountable to government.

“The Council directed that the suspended SA to the governor Chief Peter Oba should refund to all those he has collected their money the money and equally return all the vehicle number plates he has collected from members of the public including that of the Rev. Fathers and Sisters.

“The Council directed further that henceforth such taskforce should not be in existence in the state, and encouraged the members of the public to defend themselves before inviting police whenever such people are being cited because they are not working for government”, Ugbala stated.

