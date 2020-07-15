Umahi suspends Ebonyi FADAMA coordinator over N300m fraud

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state Wednesday ordered immediate suspension of the state FADAMA III programme coordinator, Dr Cletus Nwakpu for embezzling over 300 million naira.

Investigation carried out by the state Fiscal Responsibility Commission revealed that Nwakpu on different occasions collected the sum of N300,870,000,00 from farmers.

Governor Umahi while giving the order Tuesday evening during a virtual exco meeting read out results of the investigations.

He said, “This report is sequel to investigation conducted by Ebonyi state Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRS).”

“The summary of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission is that Dr. Nwakpu directed the opening of an account with the name of Ebonyi State FADAMA Production Cluster with Polaris Bank Plc, formerly called Sky Bank Plc and the project account has signatories in which money contributed by the farmers as captured in 2007 FADAMA projects were deposited contrary to the financial regulation guiding the implementation of FADAMA project.

“That Dr. Nwakpu did not release to the farmers the complete agricultural inputs which they paid for and has failed to refund the payment so made.

“That Dr. Nwakpu directed some parts of FADAMA office to collect about N90 million being for the beneficiary contribution levy made by the farmers in cash, contrary to the requirement that every beneficiary contributed into individual farmers’ production group account.

“The total sum of twelve million six hundred and ten thousand only (N12,610,000.00), two million six hundred and ten thousand naira only(N2,610,000.00) paid by farmers for advisory services of the 2017 FADAMA project was not compiled for the designated purpose.

“That the total sum of thirteen million six hundred and fifty thousand naira only(N13,650,000.00) approved by Dr. Nwakpu for the payment to the two resourced persons for capacity building for the farmers was not actually spent for the purpose and there was no capacity building as claimed.

“That the regulation and guideline for the procurement of agricultural inputs, selection of service provider, particularly for advisory service and capacity building for 2017-2019 FADAMA Project/Program were not compiled by Dr. Nwakpu.

“That the sum of ninety one thousand naira (N91,000) was paid for one unit of rice machine, but was neither supplied nor the amount refunded to the farmers.

“That because of the failure of the said coordinating office to comply with the approval regulation and procedures, one hundred and eighty two million naira (N182,000,000) being 50% beneficial contribution this year and another 90% International Development Agency(ICA) counterpart fund for advisory service fee for 2017 were not paid to Ebonyi state government by International Development Agency Fund.

“That Dr. Nwakpu initiated the arrest of Mr. Anthony Nwankwo, the project accountant on the said day that he (Nwankwo) invited by the Fiscal Responsibility Commission to testify on the matter. This arrest followed an earlier arrest of Mr. Cyprian Iziogo, the Project Procurement Officer.”

The governor directed that Mr. Nwakpu should also be suspended from civil service and be made to undergo disciplinary actions of the service.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Commission is independent of any arm of government of Ebonyi state by the new law and so we are directing them to immediately recover all the monies from Dr. Nwakpu.”