Umahi suspends state, LG auditors-general

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state Monday suspended indefinitely the State Auditor General, Innocent Nweda with immediate effect. The governor also suspended the Auditor General for Local Government, George Ukpai.

Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala announced this Monday in a statement issued in Abakaliki, the state capital.

It stated that their suspension was as a result of their failure to perform the duties of their offices.

The statement quoted the governor to have accused the officers of failure to prepare and produce the annual audited accounts of the state and local government.

It further quoted Governor Umahi to have directed Mr Nweda to hand over to the next most senior officer in rank.

Similarly, the also directed that one Dr U. A. Udu should take over as Acting Auditor General for Local Government until further notice.

“All handover and takeover should be concluded before the close of work on Monday, 13 July 2020,” the statement added.