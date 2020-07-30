Umahi sympathises with police, families of Ebonyi bullion van attack

Governor David Umahi Thursday sympathised with the Nigerian Police and families of servicemen who lost their lives while in the service of the country.

Armed robbers Wednesday afternoon killed four policemen escorting a bullion van loaded with money at Ezzangbo, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state.The robbers first aimed their shot at the policemen in their van.

Umahi consoled them and described their death as a colossal loss.

He said: “It is with great sadness that I received the news of the death of our dear servicemen who died yesterday while serving our dear country, escorting bullion van from Enugu to Ebonyi. The loss is a big blow on our corporate existence and the culprits will not go unpunished.

“I commiserate with the family of the deceased police officers and the Nigeria police in general, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear this colossal loss.”

The governor enjoined Ebonyians not to panic as everything is under control.

“Let me also assure the public that the Ebonyi state Police Headquarters is already making all efforts, harnessing all available intelligence to bring the culprits to book as they have tightened the boundaries against the entrance of hoodlums.