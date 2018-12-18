Umahi takes re-election campaign to Ebonyi central

As 2019 general elections approaches, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has officially kicked off his reelection campaign in Ebonyi central on Sunday.

Umahi had earlier inaugurated his major campaign platform (Divine Mandate Organization), a platform he used in 2015.

Speaking on Sunday at Onueke, the Ezza South Local Government area headquarters, during the inauguration of Ebonyi central zone Divine Mandate Campaign Office maintained that he received the assurance from God while praying in the Church.

According to him, the voice of God, in response to his prayers, declared him insulated against any challenger in the forthcoming elections.

“As I was praying in the church today, God told me that I will look in the front, at my back, left and right in 2019, and no man will challenge me”.

Umahi however charged members of his party, especially electoral candidates in the area to immediately intensify door-to-door campaign and mass sensitization of the public on the landmark achievements, initiatives and policies of his administration.

He also promised the Ezza clan that more roads, including the Ameka road, Nkaliki – Oriuzor road etc, have been put in the budget for 2019.

The Governor while maintaining that hunger had remained the trade mark of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the state described the gubernatorial contender in the opposition as a betrayer who rode through the back of the PDP to clinch the senatorial seat in 2015 only to turn its back against the party.

He stressed that in line with the Law of Karma, the opposition Governorship candidate in the state should expect nothing less than reciprocal betrayal in his ambition in 2019 and advised him to have a rethink and save his money.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.