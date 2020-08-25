Umahi to build 6 flyovers, awards road projects

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state Monday said the state will commence the construction of a flyover at the junction of the ongoing international airport at Ezza south local government area.

He also said he would award the construction of 5 more flyovers in the state.

The governor disclosed this during the celebration of 2020 Uburu New yam festival at ohaozara LGA

Umahi at the celebration disclosed award of 15 kilometers road at Ishielu, Ohaukwu and Afikpo South local governments of the state.

He promised that his government will finish all project both the ongoing ones and the new ones before 2023.

He said, “We will finish all our projects before 2023 and there will be time for rest.

We are going to be awarding the next 15kilometers of Ntezi road that will lead throug Isu in Ishielu local government.

“I went to Edda yesterday it is remaining 5 kilometers for the concrete road to get to the boundary between Edda and Ohafia,on Wednesday we shall award it and we are trying to build one of the wonders of Ebonyi state, and that is to defeat Ugwu Edda, we are going to put flyover there. It is going to be the most difficult things we are going to do in our administration but we are going to do it.

“We have flagged off and paid another set of 5 kilometers road from Ezzangbo to 135, from Nkwegu going towards onueke, 5 kilometers.

“The airport flyover is starting next week, Amasiri flyover is starting next week, let me let Ohaozara people know that another flyover is going to be at Okposi round about court area that will fly to Ugwulangwu, we will do that. There will be stadium flyover, vanco flyover and water works flyover. This will be the capping of our flyovers and of course that of Afikpo junction, we shall do that.

“The Airport job is going on very well, we will invite Ebonyians to celebrate our end of the year party at the Airport terminal building at Onueke. Those who don’t agree will agree, those who said they don’t see will see and they will touch and see”, he said.