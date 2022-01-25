Umahi to decongest Ebonyi correctional centres

The Ebonyi state government, Tuesday, expressed concern on the over flow of persons in the Nigeria Correctional Service centres in the state.

Consequently the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Cletus Ofoke, has been mandated to liaise with the state Controller of Corrections to get the full list of inmates awaiting trial with a view to decongesting the service centres.

Ofoke Cletus disclosed this in a joint briefing after the state security council meeting at new Government House Centenary City, Abakaliki, the state capital.

He said, “the security council has noted with dismay the congestion nature of the Correctional Service Centres in Ebonyi state and council directed that the Attorney General and CP should liaise with the Controller of Corrections to get the full list of inmates awaiting trials with a view to decongesting the correctional service centres in the state by way of either releasing them based on opinions from the Ministry of Justice or by granting of bail by the court.”

On the carnage in Akaeze, Ivo local government area of the state in which some lives were lost with properties burnt following the alleged torture and death of a crime suspect, Nnaogo Anyim, the council directed the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu and the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke to ensure that all those arrested in connection with the mayhem are made to face the law.

“Council however commended Ebubeagu Security Outfit for what they are doing in the state in securing the environment, protecting properties and that of lives.

“Council warned that the personnel should always do their job in line with the rules of engagement. Council directed that the CP and other security agencies should be on the watch for Ebubeagu personnel who may want to go contrary to rules of engagement,” he said.