Umahi using public fund for fake generosity, PDP campaign council alleges

The media and publicity directorate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Monday, alleged that Governor David Umahi’s generosity to Ebonyi people is fake.

They advised him to stop using public fund for that.

Director media and publicity of the campaign council, Comrade Abia Onyeike, stated this in a statement he issued to journalists in Abakaliki.

The statement reads: “We seize this opportunity to advise Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State to stop promoting a culture of false generosity in the state.

“We condemn the use of public funds to share to selected individuals in the name of APC last minute campaigns.

“If Gov. Umahi were sincere to himself and the people of Ebonyi State, let him tell us why he decided to wage a vicious war of hunger against thousands of retired civil servants who had served the state meritoriously but we’re denied their gratuities since 2015 when Umahi assumed office as the Governor of the state.

“Umahi’s wicked war of attrition against the retirees and some civil servants who were denied their promotion entitlements, was responsible for the increasing percentage of poverty and sudden deaths in the state.”

Speaking on the Senate presidential agitation in favour of Umahi, the statement further stated: “We equally warn Gov. Umahi to stop his usual habit of self-serving declaration for National Offices.

“Even if Gov Umahi survives the legal hurdles and gets into the Senate, he knows that he would not qualify for the post of a Presiding Officer or Principal Officer of the Senate. He would never even qualify, as a first timer, to be the Chairman of a Senate Committee.”

