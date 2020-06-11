Umahi wants pensioners paid before serving civil servant



Ebonyi state Governor, David Umahi, Thursday advocated that pensioners should always be paid before any civil servant in the state.

He argued that the retired civil servant dedicated their lives in the service of the state.

Umahi spoke during a live broadcast at the exco chambers, old government house Abakaliki, said, “Pensioners ought to be paid first even before other working people and that is the way it supposed to be because these people sacrificed their lives and times and served the society and may not have any other means of livelihood.

“I used to pity people when pensioners are being owed, it is the worst sin to happen. The pensioners use these pensions to buy medicine for those of them that are very old, they use it to train their children. So, as little as it is, they should get it as and when due.

“We are aware of some gratuities not yet paid but it wasn’t under my time, it has been from the creation of the state. But we have paid over 60% of that and one cannot be more than what he can do but we are miracle administration and am sure that as time goes on, God’s miracle will happen and we will be seen having cleared all the debts our previous administrations left for us right from the state creation.

“No more double payment of salary in this administration. They are too many hungry mouths that are waiting to eat. A person I made a GM took double salaries and the person will vomit one of the salaries. So, whether it is right or wrong, no more.”