Umahi’s sack: Ebonyi diaspora group lauds Judiciary  

The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID), has described the Federal High Court judgment which sacked Ebonyi state Governor, Engr. David Umahi and his Deputy, Eric Kelechi Igwe as a welcomed development.

The group said it is a huge credit to the judiciary as the last hope of the common man and the fact that Nigeria’s democracy could actually be made better.

“Even though Justice Ekwo’s Federal High Court is not the final arbiter in the matter as it is just a Court of first instance, his tenacious courage and boldness to make that declaratory verdict on Umahi and his decamped allies stands him out as a man of common character who panders only to facts and not emotional sentiments or intimidations,” the group said.

In a statement signed by its President, Paschal Oluchukwu and issued to newsmen in Abuja, AESID also recalled its earlier dispositions in the media that ingratitude, greed and extreme lust for power has seized the mental faculties of Umahi when he decided to abandon the PDP platform that gave him every opportunity he has always enjoyed – from Acting and later substantive chairman of the PDP in the state to the position of a Deputy Governor in Elechi’s administration.

“Since November 17th 2020 when Umahi defected to the APC, his former Party, PDP just like discerning voices of opposition in the state has known no peace and this platform has literarily been shouting to the rooftops that he has murdered democracy in Ebonyi and transmogrified into a full-blown dictator. Events now unfolding in the Salt of the nation where is eventually vindicating this veritable platform.

“whereas, AESID would stay away from the legal facts and expertise views of the decision of the Federal High Court to sack him and his co-travelers which they have indicated they would appeal, we are thoroughly bashed about the furious reaction of the ousted Governor and his boasts during a Press conference that he is still in charge and nobody can remove him as Governor. Is Umahi now above the law? Is he still subject to the constitution of our land or he has grown far above it? How can an elected official make the kinds of derogatory remarks we watched Umahi make against the Nigerian Judiciary, particularly Justice Ekwo ,” the statement said.

AESID further said, “The fact is that Umahi is dazed that a day like this could come when the truth about his greed, avarice and selfishness, including his desperate tendencies could be exposed for the entire world, to see, feel and understand his anti-democratic personae. Since his defection, Umahi has literally locked and frustrated any move made the PDP to have access to its Secretariat.

“The list of Umahi’s sins which this enviable body has been screaming and alerting the whole world on remains endless. But our greatest joy is that the state can at least heave some great sigh of relief over the oppressive tendencies and draconian tendencies of the over-grown Emperor as a result of this court verdict.”

It further said, “As a responsible Diaspora group which is deeply concerned about the image being portrayed to the world about our dear Ebonyi state, AESID totally condemns in strongest words, the anti-democratic vituperation of out gone Governor Umahi. We call on him to profusely apologize to the Judge and indeed, the Nigerian Judiciary within 24 hours even as we also commend Justice Ekwo for basing his decisions on the facts before him and not on fears, emotions or so termed judicial precedents.”

The group also asked Umahi to sacrifice his ego, at least for once in peaceful compliance with the orders of a Court of competent jurisdiction by vacating his office, alongside his Deputy till a Court of a Higher Jurisdiction for the PDP who earned the legitimate votes in the March 9, 2019 election, adding that it is aware that Umahi chose PDP as its platform in the first place because Ebonyi is traditionally a PDP state.

AESID also urged INEC to immediately execute the judgment once it is issued with a Certified True Copy, noting that, “nature, just like democracy, abhors vacuum.”

While urging Ebonyians to remain calm and law abiding, AESID also congratulated the PDP’s newly nominated Governor, Hon. Idume Igariwey and his Deputy, Elder Fred Udogu, urging them to take Ebonyi which has suffered poor leadership under Umahi to enviable heights.