Umar Abega emancipator of our time

If there should be a time when the teeming youth of present generation need to sit up and learn to distinguish themselves is now. As the realities of life unfold it is expected of our future leaders to learn from the giant stride of Mr Umar Abega, a household name not only among his mates and colleagues, but a name to be identified with in all ramifications of life.

Umar Abega has always been a consistent achiever, an excellent student, and also a shining star not only in his secondary school days but even to date.

He has consistently been the overall best students in all the levels of education that he found himself, he has always beatEN his mates and colleagues squarely.

In the foreign arena, he is a diplomat to the core, a man of unquantifiable diplomatic abilities to attract the present of expatriate to his kingdom for the establishment of industries that would bring development not only to his people, but to the nation at large.

Back here in Nigeria where he worked as a senior assistant to the governor and a protocol officer to the governor’s wife, he was chosen among many to be trained as a diplomat, where he also distinguished himself.

He worked at the Presidential Villa as a protocol officer and was outstanding. He was transfered to the embassy where he was also exceptionally good.

With this numerous excellent performances, the youth are being called to tap from Umar Abega’s wealth of experience in order to also write their names in the sands of time.

The best attainments in life is when the general public mafficks one’s services or achievements towards his task and work to the populace around him notwithstanding the fact that the celebrant continues to carry on his task to the public.

Some people are naturally life-supporters, with positive minds in helping others and conscientious in raising known and unknown people; all these qualities can be found in no other person than Umar Abega who was a diplomat, superhuman and is industrious.

In his quest to equip the youth, Abega’s Foundation embarked on massive skills acquisition training of more than 1000 youths who are not doing so well in school, in order to train them in various entrepreneurial skills towards self-reliance.

Furthermore, Mr Abega is into a project of empowering women, especially widows, by setting up businesses for them so that they can continue from where their late husband’s stopped, by so doing they can train their children not to be nuisance but good citizens and tomorrow’s leaders that would provide good governance.

Orphans are not left behind in the agenda of improving the lives of youths by Mr Abega. This can be seen in the scholarship that he has given to the orphans so that they can obtain qualitative education that would equip them to be exceptionally good.

With this giant stride of the emancipator of our time, it is believed that in few years to come there would be no more social evils in our community and state because Abega has chased and wiped out poverty from the youth who are tomorrow leaders.

