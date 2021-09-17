Umar: Meet young man who created jobs for youth in Yobe

Ambassador Umar Abubakar Muhammad hails from Machina Local Government Area of Yobe state.

He was oppotuned to study in Al-Azhar University Cairo, Egypt under Yobe State Scholarship programme.

Having stayed abroad for about nine years, Ambassador Umar established relationship with medical and educational institutions in the foreign Countries and this gave him the opportunity to assist people in this regard.

In an interview with Blueprint correspondent in Damaturu, Ambassador Umar Abubakar, said he has established an organisation called Al-Mukarram International Agency with its head office in Damaturu.

“I currently employed youths of my age into my organization rendering services such as securing admissions for students to study abroad, processing of visa to people who want to go to abroad for medical checkups among others,” he said.

Umar explained that, at present his organisation relate with Nahada University, Beny Suef serving as it’s agent in Nigeria.

He noted that students that want to study in the University could obtain admissions through Al-Mukarram International Agency.

“When given an opportunity to go to abroad, try to be creative and get to what to do to help people of their localities,” Umar said.