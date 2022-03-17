Umar Sadiq: Nigeria’s fastest rising soccer star

Nigerian footballer Umar Sadiq is having a career season for Spain’s Almeria. Sure, the striker scored 20 goals last season in La Liga 2, but Sadiq is on pace to smash that record this campaign. Sadiq has scored 15 goals in 26 matches for the Spanish second division side already and his goals are powering Almeria into a battle for the La Liga 2 title.

Currently, Almeria are second in the division with 59 points from 31 games with three points separating them from top of the table Eibar. If Sadiq can continue firing in the goals, Almeria should have no issue winning the division, and giving the striker the chance to score goals against the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona next term.

Sadiq arrived at Almeria in 2020 after bouncing around Italy for six years. Originally signed by Italy’s Spezia, Sadiq joined Roma in 2016. However, over the next four seasons, Sadiq played for six different teams on loan, gaining experience. He never stuck with any of those six teams, playing a handful of matches and scoring the odd goal.

After a successful loan spell at Serbia’s Partizan in which Sadiq scored 12 goals and 13 assists in 24 matches in 2019-20, he signed permanently with the club. The 2020-21 season started well for Sadiq at Partizan, so well that the club sold him to Almeria on October 5, 2020 for £4.5 million.

Since moving to the Spanish club, Sadiq has gone from strength to strength. He is one of the fastest rising stars in the entire second division of Spain and is currently valued at £16.2m according to Transfermarkt.

Sadiq has the highest market value of all of La Liga 2’s players. His value isn’t just slightly higher than the next most expensive player in the division. Sadiq’s value of £16.2m is £10.8m more than the league’s second-highest valued player, Uros Djurdjevic.

Even if Almeria are not playing in La Liga next season, Sadiq will likely be competing in the Spanish top flight – or one of the other top five Europea leagues. In March, Sevilla were linked with Sadiq’s signature. Sevilla have a history of signing undervalued players and improving upon their overall skills.

It isn’t just Sevilla that are rumoured as potential destinations for Sadiq. Reigning English Premier League winners, Manchester City, were linked to Sadiq in 2021. However, it was claimed City would have signed the striker then immediately loaned him out.

This season, Sadiq has shown he is a star in the making and any transfer for him in the offseason would likely be a permanent one. The Nigerian continues to prove his doubters wrong. From struggling to score in Italy to the prized asset of La Liga 2, Sadiq will get his chance to play top-flight football next season somewhere.